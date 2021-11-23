B.C. records 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths from over the weekend

B.C. health officials announced Monday 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths over the last three days.

The breakdown of new cases is as follows:

390 new cases from Friday to Saturday.

332 new cases from Saturday to Sunday.

330 new cases from Sunday to Monday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 3,132 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 337 people are in hospital, with 115 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down 10 per cent from last Monday, when 376 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by one from 116 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,303 lives lost out of 210,070 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

345 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,148 total active cases.

227 new cases in Interior Health, which has 589 total active cases.

196 new cases in Northern Health, which has 528 total active cases.

159 new cases in Island Health, which has 436 total active cases.

125 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 436 total active cases.

There are a total of 12 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Royal Inland Hospital.

As of Monday, 90.9 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.3 per cent a second dose.

From Nov. 12 to 18, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.8 per cent of cases and from Nov. 5 to 18, they accounted for 70 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 18.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including four million second doses.

Essential travellers exempt from COVID-19 rules

Residents in flood-stricken communities in B.C. are being allowed to cross the U.S. border to purchase gas and other essential goods without requiring a COVID-19 test or quarantine, federal officials said Sunday.

Given the situation in BC, travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements. These exemptions do not apply to non-essential travel. <a href="https://t.co/U1lELIJQE7">pic.twitter.com/U1lELIJQE7</a> —@CanBorder

"But to be very clear, those exemptions do not apply to non-essential travel. It does apply to people who are required to travel over into the United State in order to access essential goods and services, but it does not include family trips, vacations or other types of tourist activity," said Bill Blair, the federal minister of emergency preparedness.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers entering the U.S. by land don't need to show a negative COVID-19 test. But to cross back into Canada, a negative molecular test within the past 72 hours is required.

Starting Nov. 30, the federal government is scrapping that requirement for fully vaccinated Canadians on short trips abroad, for both essential and non-essential reasons.