23 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C. over 2-day period, as 992 new cases confirmed

On Friday, B.C. health officials announced 992 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths over a two-day period.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 4,265 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 384 people are in hospital, with 124 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by nearly 13 per cent from last Friday, when 441 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about three per cent from 129 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,257 lives lost out of 211,750 confirmed cases to date. The 34 deaths recorded in the last three days is the province's highest three-day total since the middle of January.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

308 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,575 total active cases.

263 new cases in Interior Health, which has 862 total active cases.

166 new cases in Northern Health, which has 645 total active cases.

138 new cases in Island Health, which has 614 total active cases.

117 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 510 total active cases.

There are no new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 59 total active cases.

There are a total of 25 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

The province has declared outbreaks over at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital and three assisted living facilities, while announcing two new outbreaks at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital.

Active acute care outbreaks include:

Mission Memorial Hospital

Queen's Park Care Centre

Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Burnaby Hospital

Royal Inland Hospital

Bulkley Valley District Hospital

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

As of Friday, 90.6 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5 per cent a second dose.

From Nov. 4 to 10, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 61.0 per cent of cases and from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10, they accounted for 68.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including a little over 4 million second doses.

Health Canada approves Moderna as booster shot

Federal regulator Health Canada approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose for those 18 years and older on Friday.

It comes a few days after Pfizer's vaccine was also approved for use in booster shots.

B.C. has already starting rolling out third doses to groups more at risk from the coronavirus, including the immunocompromised, long-term care residents, Indigenous people over the age of 12 and seniors over 70.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it may be the third dose provides longer-lasting protection from the virus that causes COVID-19, potentially lasting years.

The booster dose is expected to be widely available for the province's population by May 2022.

Health Canada also said on Friday that a decision on the use of Pfizer in children between the ages of 5 to 11 should be coming "in the next one or two weeks.".

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a media briefing that "children under 12 continue to have the highest incidence rates across all age groups."