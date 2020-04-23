B.C. premier set to announce at 3 p.m. plans to gradually reopen province
There are now 2,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., 124 people have died of the disease
Premier John Horgan, accompanied by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, is set to provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. at 3 p.m.
The premier will speak about the next phase of B.C.'s pandemic response, now that the curve of coronavirus infections has flattened and hospitalization rates have remained low.
Henry had said today's announcement would likely include measures for summer sports teams, the retail sector and hair salons but that gatherings will remain small into the fall and preferably outdoors.
As of Wednesday, B.C. had 2,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases — an increase in 23 cases from Tuesday — and 3 more deaths. In total, 124 people have died of the novel coronavirus in B.C.
