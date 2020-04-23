Skip to Main Content
B.C. premier set to announce at 3 p.m. plans to gradually reopen province
British Columbia·COMING UP LIVE

Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.

There are now 2,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., 124 people have died of the disease

Premier John Horgan, accompanied by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, is set to  provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. at 3 p.m.

The premier will speak about the next phase of B.C.'s pandemic response, now that the curve of coronavirus infections has flattened and hospitalization rates have remained low.

Henry had said today's announcement would likely include measures for summer sports teams, the retail sector and hair salons but that gatherings will remain small into the fall and preferably outdoors.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had 2,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases — an increase in 23 cases from Tuesday — and 3 more deaths. In total, 124 people have died of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

