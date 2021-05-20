B.C. to announce plans for vaccinating children aged 12-17

British Columbia will roll out its plans Thursday on how it will vaccinate thousands of children and youth in the province against COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan is joining a news conference at 2 p.m. PT with Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, where they are expected to announce the details.

Health officials said Wednesday that children between the ages of 12 and 17 can register in the online portal and more details on booking a shot would come Thursday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has recently been approved for use in children aged 12-17.

To date, 2,632,907 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., including 135,246 second doses. A record high of 65,971 people received their shot on Tuesday.

Officials have said B.C. is on pace to have each eligible adult receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Canada Day. Currently, anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for vaccination.

This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

Rules remain ahead of long weekend

Provincial travel restrictions remain in effect until after the May long weekend.

The B.C. RCMP warned Wednesday they would be increasing the number and duration of road checks over the holiday to ensure people aren't travelling outside of their local region for non-essential purposes.

"Over the past two weeks, police have established rotating checks at four locations. While overall traffic volume has been less than normal levels, we did see an increase in traffic this past weekend," Supt. Holly Turton said in a statement.

Between May 14 and 16, police checked a total of 2,069 vehicles, 30 of which turned around voluntarily, according to RCMP.

Road checks will continue at four locations: Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area; Highway 3 in the Manning Park area; Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area; and Highway 99 in the Lillooet area.