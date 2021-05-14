B.C.'s COVID curve continues to bend, as province announces 494 new cases and 2 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 494 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 5,548 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 387 people are in hospital, with 141 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 13 per cent from last Friday when 445 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of new cases announced Friday was the lowest since March 15 and active cases were the lowest since March 23. Hospitalizations also dropped to levels not seen since April 13.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 10 per cent from 157 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,634.

So far, 2,393,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 124,880 of those being second doses.

A total of 57,752 people were vaccinated in B.C.Thursday, the third highest of the campaign and the fourth straight day of 55,00 plus shots.

Don't procrastinate—vaccinate

On Friday, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Canadians who have been vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can socialize with close family and friends outdoors over the summer months.

Health officials have consistently said that 60 to 70 per cent of the total population must be fully immunized to achieve herd immunity.

"As we have seen, our vaccines are working. They are protecting those who are highest risk and as everyone gets vaccinated, they will protect you and the people around you, too," health officials said in Friday's statement.

"As we go into the weekend, let's remember that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, so let's keep our safety layers top of mind to get us through this pandemic together."

Currently, anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for vaccination and people aged 25 and older were notified on Friday to book their appointments. By the end of the weekend, Dix and Henry say all adults 18 and older across B.C. will be eligible.

Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location. Once registered, you will then be contacted when it is your age cohorts' time to book an appointment.

Pregnant people, essential workers and people living in hot spot neighbourhoods are also being prioritized.

Health officials have said they will no longer be providing the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in B.C. for a first shot and doses of that particular vaccine will be saved solely for second shot boosters.

AstraZeneca has been linked to vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). There have been two such cases identified in B.C.

British Columbia remains under a provincial state of emergency and travel between certain health regions is not permitted and is punishable by a fine.