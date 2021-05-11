B.C. records 515 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 515 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 6,020 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 426 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 141 who are in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 12 per cent from last Tuesday when 486 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 18 per cent from 173 a week ago

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,624 lives lost out of 136,623 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 2,219,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 110,516 second doses.

Shots and sick days

Tuesday's statement comes on the heels of a Monday news conference where Henry noted that B.C.'s numbers are starting to trend in a more encouraging way, continuing a downward slide from the peak of the third wave.

But despite a drop in hospitalizations and active cases, Henry said we're not out of the woods yet.

"We're not safe until everybody is protected," she said, referring to the ongoing vaccination program.

On Tuesday morning, the provincial government announced it is going to start giving all workers in the province up to three days of paid sick leave if they have to miss work due to COVID-19.

A statement said employers will be required to pay workers their full wages. For employers without an existing sick-leave program, the government has promised to reimburse up to $200 a day for each absent worker.

Currently, anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for their vaccination now if they have not already done so. This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

People who are pregnant and front-line workers are also being prioritized.

British Columbians continue to remain under restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus. Non-essential travel is not permitted between three regional zones, defined by health authority boundaries, until at least after the May long weekend. Violators can face a fine of $575.