Hospitalizations drop below 500, as B.C. records 8 more deaths from COVID-19
Hospitalizations fall to 484 from 511
B.C. health officials reported 484 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, including 69 in intensive care, as the province recorded eight more deaths from the disease and 340 new cases.
The new numbers represent a decrease of 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including 10 fewer patients in the ICU.
Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by about 19.3 per cent from last Friday, when 599 people were in hospital with the disease. The province last reported fewer than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Jan. 11.
Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge in January.
The number of patients in intensive care is down by around 28 per cent from 96 a week ago and nearly half what it was a month ago when 139 people were in the ICU.
There are a total of 20 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, including Mission Memorial Hospital.
From Feb. 24 to March 2, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.2 per cent of cases and from Feb. 17 to March 2, they accounted for 33.1 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.
A total of 2.59 million people have received a booster shot to date.
Concerns about child vaccine rates
As public health restrictions to combat COVID-19 infections begin easing across Canada, the officials repealing them say they're concerned about the slow uptake of the vaccine by children under age 12.
The Canadian average for kids ages five to 11 who have received at least one does is 56.5 per cent.
By comparison, the percentage of teens and adults to get at least one shot reaches into the high 80s and 90s across the country.
Pediatricians say that while the risk of fatal COVID-19 infections in children is much lower than it is for adults, it's not zero. And while relatively rare, complications from COVID-19 such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children are serious, and cases of it are being admitted to hospitals across the country.
With files from Curt Petrovich
