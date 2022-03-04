13 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C. with ICU cases up slightly and hospitalizations down again

B.C. health officials reported 511 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 79 in intensive care, as the province recorded 13 more deaths from the disease and 391 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of six COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours and six more patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 16 per cent from last Thursday, when 612 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 48 per cent from a month ago when 985 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's January surge.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 22 per cent from 102 a week ago and down by 45 per cent from a month ago when 145 people were in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 7.5 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,896 lives lost out of 349, 604 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 21 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

As of Thursday, 90.6 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.6 per cent of cases and from Feb. 16 to Mar.1, they accounted for 34 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.59 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Travel rules

Canada eased several travel measures this week for people entering the country.

For the past year, the federal government has required that travellers entering Canada show proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

People can now opt instead to take a rapid antigen test, which is typically cheaper (generally under $100) and more convenient, as results are available within minutes.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the antigen test must be taken no more than one day before a traveller's departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

People must take the test outside Canada and can only use one authorized for travellers.

The government has not eased rules for travellers who test positive while abroad.

Those travellers must wait at least 10 full days after they took their test before entering Canada. Infected Canadians won't be turned away at a land border, but may face fines of up to $5,000 for defying the rules.