B.C. reports 28 more people in hospital with COVID-19 and 6 more deaths since Friday

B.C. health officials reported 288 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 48 in intensive care, as the province recorded six more deaths from the disease and 556 new cases.

The new figures represent an increase of 28 COVID-19 patients in hospital within the last 72 hours, and a decrease of two patients in ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by six per cent from last Monday, when 271 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 47.5 per cent from a month ago when 549 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about two per cent from 49 a week ago and down by 43.5 per cent from a month ago when 85 people were in the ICU.

As of Monday, 6.7 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall in February, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of a more worrying level of transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,989 lives lost out of 355,648 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of six active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, including an outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

As of Monday, 90.8 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.3 per cent a second dose.

From March 18 to 24, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.1 per cent of cases and from March 11 to 24, they accounted for 24.8 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.6 million people have received a booster shot to date.

B.C. students return to classroom

Students, teachers and staff across the province returned to class after spring break on Monday without a requirement to wear face masks indoors.

The province repealed most COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month amid decreased transmission and high vaccination rates.

But with hospitalizations from COVID-19 in B.C. rising in the past week, and new sub-variants leading to higher case numbers in Europe, some remain uncertain about easing the rules as the pandemic continues.

"I feel that it's a bit too early for that, honestly," said Ravjot Sarao, a Grade 10 student at Surrey's L.A. Matheson Secondary School. "I feel if other people are not wearing masks, then some people will be cautious about not going too near them."

B.C.'s Ministry of Education has said wearing a mask is a personal choice that will be supported and respected.