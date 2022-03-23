Hospitalizations see first increase in more than a month as B.C. reports 4 more in acute care with COVID-19

B.C. health officials reported 258 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 49 in intensive care, as the province recorded one more death from the disease and 269 new cases.

The new numbers represent an increase of four COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours — the first time there's been an increase in hospitalizations since Feb. 7 — and one more patient in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 21.5 per cent from last Wednesday, when 329 people were in hospital with the disease and down more than 60.5 per cent from a month ago when 653 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about four per cent from 51 a week ago and down by 54.6 per cent from a month ago when 108 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,975 lives lost out of 354,603 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, including an acute care outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

As of Wednesday, 90.8 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.1 per cent a second dose.

From March 15 to 21, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16 per cent of cases and from March 8 to 21, they accounted for 26.3 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.6 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Rapid tests for those 18 and older

Free rapid antigen tests are now available at pharmacies for all B.C. residents 18 years and older, as long as they have a personal health number.

It is another step in the province's age-based rapid test rollout that began late last month. The province said that 2.7 million rapid tests have been distributed as of Monday.

Eligible people can locate a pharmacy on this list, and receive a kit with five tests in it, every 28 days.

The province said anyone picking up a box of rapid tests should not have symptoms while doing so. Anyone who is symptomatic is encouraged to seek a test through testing sites.