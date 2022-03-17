Hospitalizations drop below 300 as B.C. reports 7 more deaths from COVID-19

B.C. health officials reported 298 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 49 in intensive care, as the province recorded seven more deaths from the disease and 240 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including two fewer patients in the ICU, and the lowest total since Jan. 4.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by around 23 per cent from last Monday, when 388 people were in hospital with the disease and down around 65.6 per cent from a month ago when 867 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's January surge.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 5.8 per cent from 52 a week ago and down by around 64.5 per cent from a month ago when 138 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,960 lives lost out of 353,379 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of eight active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, including an acute care facility at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C.

As of Thursday, 90.8 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.9 per cent a second dose.

From March 9 to 15, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5 per cent of cases and from March 2 to 15, they accounted for 27.6 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.63 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Canada drops pre-entry border tests

The federal government announced Thursday that it will do away with the pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirement for all fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada, removing a major roadblock to the free flow of people.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Ottawa is now comfortable with reducing restrictions on travellers destined for Canada because vaccination rates are high and the COVID-19 case count stable.

The change will take effect April 1.