B.C. reports 14 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19, 14 more deaths

B.C. health officials reported 405 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 58 in intensive care, as the province recorded 14 more deaths from the disease and 274 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including five fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 21.6 per cent from last Wednesday, when 517 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 54.6 per cent from a month ago when 893 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag behind cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's January surge.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 20.5 per cent from 73 a week ago and down by 59.4 per cent from a month ago when 143 people were in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 7.7 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent through most of January but began to fall in February, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,929 lives lost out of 351,415 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 15 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, with one new outbreak at the Luther Court assisted living facility in Victoria.

As of Wednesday, 90.7 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6 per cent a second dose.

From March 1 to 7, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7 per cent of cases and from Feb. 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.61 million people have received a booster shot to date.

B.C.'s health minister is denying that the province is backing away from a long-promised COVID-19 vaccine mandate for regulated health professionals.

Adrian Dix spoke to reporters Tuesday following the release of a new public health order that requires professional colleges to collect information about the vaccination status of registrants in all regulated health professions, including everyone from doctors and dentists to chiropractors and massage therapists.

That order is strikingly different from the one promised by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who had said all regulated health professionals would require at least one dose of vaccine by March 24.