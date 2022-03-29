B.C. reports 15 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19, 2 fewer in the ICU and 1 more death

B.C. health officials reported 273 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 46 in intensive care, as the province recorded one more death from the disease and 287 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including two fewer patients in the ICU. It's a substantial drop after the number of hospitalized patients rose by 28 over the weekend.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by seven per cent from last Tuesday, when 254 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 48 per cent from a month ago when 523 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about four per cent from 48 a week ago and down by 45 per cent from a month ago when 83 people were in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 6.7 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall in February, along with hospitalizations. Test positivity bottomed out earlier this month at 5.6 per cent, but has been slowly creeping back up since Mar. 21.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate indicates a more worrying level of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,990 lives lost out of 355,935 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of seven active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, including an outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

As of Tuesday, 90.8 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.3 per cent a second dose.

From Mar. 21 to 27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5 per cent of cases and from Mar. 14 to 27, they accounted for 22.3 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.7 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Masks required for B.C. students returning from international travel

Federal travel rules posted online say people who have travelled internationally must wear a mask in public spaces ⁠— including schools and daycares ⁠— for 14 days after they arrive back in Canada.

The federal rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

Even though the provincial mask mandate for indoor public spaces in B.C. has been lifted, these rules still apply.

Provincial officials sent out reminders this week as families return from spring break trips.

"You and any children who travelled with you must properly wear a well-constructed and well-fitting mask when in public spaces for the first 14 days after your entry," tweeted Richmond-Steveston MLA Kelly Greene.