B.C. reports 3 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19 and 6 more deaths

B.C. health officials reported 255 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 52 in intensive care, as the province recorded six more deaths from the disease and 271 new cases.

The new numbers represent an overall decrease of three COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours after the number of hospitalizations increased by four on Wednesday, the first time in more than a month they had gone up.

There are three more patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14 per cent from last Thursday, when 298 people were in hospital with the disease, and down about 66 per cent from a month ago when 744 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about six per cent from 49 a week ago and down by 57 per cent from a month ago when 120 people were in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 6.2 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. It reached a low of 5.7 per cent earlier this week. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall in February, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of a more worrying level of transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,981 lives lost out of 354,874 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of four active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term care and hospitals.

As of Thursday, 90.8 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.1 per cent a second dose.

From March 16 to 22, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.1 per cent of cases and from March 9 to 22, they accounted for 25.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.55 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Rapid tests available for all adults

Free rapid antigen tests are now available at pharmacies for all B.C. residents 18 years and older, as long as they have a personal health number.

Eligible people can locate a pharmacy on this list, and receive a kit with five tests in it, every 28 days.

The province said that 2.7 million rapid tests have been distributed as of Monday.