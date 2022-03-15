B.C. reports 14 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19, 1 less in the ICU and no additional deaths

B.C. health officials reported 345 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 50 in intensive care, as the province recorded no more deaths from the disease and 237 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including one less patient in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 17.6 per cent from last Monday, when 419 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 56.1 per cent from a month ago when 787 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 20.6 per cent from 63 a week ago and down by 59.6 per cent from a month ago when 124 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,946 lives lost out of 352,965 confirmed cases to date. The province said in a statement that Tuesday's number of new cases is provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

There are a total of eight active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities. Five outbreaks were declared over by the province on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 90.7 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8 per cent a second dose.

A total of 2.62 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Omicron subvariant spreading

Although the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be settling in B.C., the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is spreading in other parts of the world.

In China, the number of cases more than doubled over a 24-hour period, and health officials believe it's likely due to the spread of BA.2.

Our neighbouring province, Alberta, says it expects more and more cases of the subvariant to pop up, and last week reported that nearly 25 per cent of its COVID cases were due to BA.2.

8:21 Omicron subvariant BA.2 Just as B.C. is lifting pandemic restrictions, multiple countries in Europe are seeing a rise in covid infections due to the Omicron subvariant BA.2. We hear more about that from Dr. Horacio Bach, he is a clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases with the Faculty of Medicine at UBC 8:21

The subvariant is more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, which, itself, spread faster than the original virus.

Dr. Horacio Bach, clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases with the faculty of medicine at the University of B.C., said that because the majority of adults in B.C. are vaccinated, it's less likely that residents will require hospitalization from this particular variant.

"The unvaccinated are the most susceptible to go to hospital," Bach said.

He said those who catch BA.2, and have been vaccinated, will likely feel like they have the flu.

Rapid tests for those 40 and older

Free rapid antigen tests are now available at pharmacies for all B.C. residents 40 and older, as long as they have a personal health number.

It is another step in the province's age-based rapid test rollout that began late last month, with more age groups set to be eligible over the coming weeks.

Eligible people can locate a pharmacy on this list, and receive a kit, which has five tests in it, every 28 days.

The province said anyone picking up a box of rapid tests should not have symptoms while doing so. Anyone who is symptomatic is encouraged to seek a test through testing sites.