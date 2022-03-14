B.C. reports 9 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19, 5 more in the ICU and 14 more deaths over the weekend

B.C. health officials reported 359 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 51 in intensive care, as the province recorded 14 more deaths from the disease and 689 new cases over the weekend.

The new numbers represent a decrease of nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last three days, including five more patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 25.8 per cent from last Monday, when 484 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 55.2 per cent from a month ago when 803 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's January surge.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 19 per cent from 63 a week ago and down by 57.1 per cent from a month ago when 119 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,946 lives lost out of 352,728 confirmed cases to date.

The province has removed three earlier reported deaths from the total due to a data correction. It also notes Monday's numbers of new cases is provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

There are a total of 13 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

The outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital has been declared over, which means there are no ongoing outbreaks in acute care facilities.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8 per cent a second dose.

From March 4 to 10, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.3 per cent of cases and from Feb. 25 to March 10, they accounted for 29.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.62 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Long-term care visitation

By the end of this week, long-term care facilities are expected to be ready for more visitors, who must be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 when entering.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the lifting of visitation restrictions last week, when she also announced that masks would no longer be mandatory in low-risk, indoor public spaces and that B.C.'s vaccine card program will end on April 8.

Leslie Gaudette, president of the council of senior citizens' organizations of B.C., says it's about the quality of life for residents, and that this is something that has been missing throughout the pandemic.

"It's very hard. We know that the longer people are confined to their home without visitors their mental and physical health deteriorates," Gaudette said.

B.C. Care Providers Association president Terry Lake says visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire about symptoms they may have, show their vaccination card and perform a rapid test on site.

"So, it's not just a matter of opening up the doors and allowing three or four times as many visitors," Lake said.

Staffing shortages at long-term care homes could also present challenges, said Lake, which means families may have to schedule their visits.