B.C. expands Central Okanagan COVID-19 restrictions to the rest of Interior Health

Restrictions introduced in the Central Okanagan earlier this summer have been expanded to the rest of B.C.'s Interior in response to rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the region.

Effective Aug. 21, masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces everywhere in the region for everyone aged 12 and over.

Indoor personal gatherings will be limited to one other household, or five guests, and indoor and outdoor gatherings will have a 50 person limit and must have a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

Stricter public health restrictions were implemented for the Central Okanagan earlier this summer to try to reduce transmission in the area. Further steps were introduced in August.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recommends travellers avoid B.C.'s Interior, regardless of their vaccination status, due to ongoing transmission.

About 83 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent have received their second dose.

Stricter health measures needed: report

A new report from an independent COVID-19 modelling group, says without strict health measures, the province could see up to 12,000 new cases per day.

As children head back to school this fall, the B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group expects the delta variant to make its way through children and youth if health measures aren't in place. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The group, which includes experts from the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria, also said if cases do climb that high, B.C.'s hospitals will face significant bed shortages.