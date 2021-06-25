B.C. records 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,096 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 108 people are in hospital, with 37 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 15.6 per cent from last Thursday, when 128 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by 23 per cent from 48 a week ago.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the high intensity rehabilitation unit at Laurel Place in Surrey.

Fraser Health says four patients have tested positive for the virus and that the outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions. The health authority has notified patients and their families.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,749 lives lost out of 147,418 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 4,703,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 1,167,117 second doses.

Ladysmith vaccination clinic relocated

An immunization clinic in Ladysmith has had to temporarily relocate due to extreme heat warnings for the weekend, and no air conditioning at its current location at Aggie Hall.

Island Health says anyone scheduled to received their vaccine at Aggie Hall on June 25, 26, July 1, 2 and 3 will have their appointments moved to the clinic at the Cedar Community Centre, at 2388 Cedar Road in Nanaimo, about 12 kilometres away.

"Everyone affected will be directly contacted and notified by Island Health. Their appointment time and date will remain the same," the health authority said Friday in a statement.

Health officials have encouraged British Columbians to get two doses of the vaccine as soon as they are invited to do so in order to be able to travel and resume normal social interactions.

Across the province, anyone who has not yet registered to be immunized is encouraged by health officials to do so now.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is aiming to have most people receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.