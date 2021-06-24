More than 25% of B.C. adults now vaccinated with 2nd doses as province records 75 new cases of COVID-19

B.C. health officials announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 77.5 per cent of all adults in B.C. and 76 per cent of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A second dose has been administered to 25.9 per cent of all adults and 24.2 per cent of those 12 and older.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,111 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 113 people are in hospital, with 34 in intensive care, as the province's seven-day rolling average of daily cases disp below 80 for the first time since Aug. 29.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14 per cent from last Thursday, when 131 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 23 per cent from 44 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,747 lives lost out of 147,346 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 4,652,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 1,122,024 second doses. On Wednesday, B.C.'s immunization rollout broke another daily record as 81,934 people received a vaccine shot.

Get vaccinated

Health officials encouraged British Columbians to get two doses of the vaccine as soon as they are able in order to be able to travel and resume normal social interactions.

"Now, the best way for us to do that is to get fully immunized with two doses of our safe and effective vaccines. It is important to do this as soon as you are eligible," Henry and Dix said.

Across the province, anyone who has not yet registered to be immunized is encouraged by health officials to do so now.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is aiming to have most people receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.