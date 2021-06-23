B.C. records 87 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 87 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,119 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 109 people are in hospital, with 41 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 19 per cent from last Wednesday, when 134 people were in hospital with the disease. The intensive care numbers have remained steady over the last week.

So far, 4,570,153 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 1,051,910 second doses. The latest numbers mean 24.3 per cent of B.C. adults and 22.7 per cent of those over the age of 12 have received both doses.

There are two new outbreaks at Minoru Residence in Richmond and Hollyburn House in West Vancouver.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,744 lives lost out of 147,271 confirmed cases to date.

Get your shot

Henry said Tuesday B.C. has seen about an 80 per cent drop in cases in those who have been fully immunized.

"Immunization has changed the game for us," she said.

Across the province, anyone who has not yet registered to be immunized is encouraged by health officials to do so now.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is aiming to have most people get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.