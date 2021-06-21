Downward trend continues as B.C. records 229 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and 3 more deaths

COVID-19 numbers continued to fall in B.C. Monday, as health officials announced 229 cases new cases and three more deaths over the last three days.

In the last 24 hours, the province confirmed just 45 new cases, marking the lowest one-day total since August of 2020. The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now dipped below 100 for the first time since October.

In a written statement marking the first update on the pandemic since Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,204 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

"While we are progressing through BC's Restart plan, let's remember that the virus is still circulating in communities, here in B.C. and in neighbouring provinces and territories," Henry and Dix said.

"If you are planning a trip, ensure you are vaccinated before you go — it is your ticket to safe travel this summer."

A total of 108 people are in hospital, including 48 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 21 per cent from last Monday, when 136 people were in hospital with the disease.

But the number of patients in intensive care has risen in the same time period, up 14 per cent from 42 a week ago.

One new outbreak has been reported at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody. Nine patients have now tested positive for the virus, according to Fraser Health.

So far, 4,436,432 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 935,401 second doses. As of Monday, 77.3 per cent of B.C. adults and 75.8 per cent of those over the age of 12 had received a shot.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,743, out of 147,131 confirmed cases to date. The seven-day rolling average of deaths from COVID-19 has now fallen to its lowest level since October.

Thousands vaccinated at weekend 'vax-a-thon'

The Fraser Health Authority hosted a 32-hour 'vax-a-thon' over the weekend, where thousands of people received vaccinations.

Christine Mackie, director of operations with the authority, said around 5,700 people made appointments for the event at the Guildford Recreation Centre in Surrey, leaving 1,300 of their 7,000 doses available for drop-ins.

Across the province, anyone who has not yet registered to be immunized is encouraged by health officials to do so now.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is aiming to have most people get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.

International travel restrictions easing July 5

On Monday, the federal government announced that fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada and not need to quarantine starting July 5.

Those entering Canada will need to show documents proving they received two doses of the vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entry. They'll also have to submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and still have a suitable quarantine plan.

If approved, travellers will not have to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test on day eight.

Those arriving by air will not be forced to stay at a government-authorized hotel, nor will non-vaccinated children or dependent adults travelling with them.

There are no changes to the border restrictions for travellers who are not fully vaccinated.