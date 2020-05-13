B.C. announces 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials have confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours and one more death.

The province now has a total of 2,878 cases, 159 of which are active, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday in a written statement.

The new figures include a correction from yesterday's numbers: the province announced 20 confirmed cases, when there were actually 19.

A total of 174 people have died from the virus in B.C. The latest death was linked to the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Seventeen people are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

There are no new community and health-care facility outbreaks, and an outbreak at Nicola Lodge has been declared over.

Six outbreaks persist, including five in long-term care and one in an acute-care facility.

A total of 2,545 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, health officials said First Nations communities in B.C. have fared better during the pandemic compared to the rest of the province.

Eighty-seven people have tested positive for the disease between Jan 1. and June 14, said Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical health officer for the First Nations Health Authority.

Four people have died, and there are only three active cases in the FNHA region. McDonald said 42 of the test-positive cases live on or near a reserve.

The numbers come as the province moves into Phase 3 of its reopening plan and further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

The phase allows for "careful" travel across the province, and the reopening of hotels, resorts, spas and RV parks. Some Indigenous leaders say they should have been consulted before the announcement on Wednesday.

In their statement, Henry and Dix said communities need to assess the risks and do what is right for them. The two said they recognized the measures to keep rural and remote communicates safe have come with hardship.

"The need to put aside important cultural gatherings, to maintain a safe physical distance and to limit visitors has had a great social, mental and economic impact on many," their statement said.

"It also reminds us of the resilience that First Nations communities continue to display in the face of hardships."