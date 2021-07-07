B.C. records 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

B.C. health officials announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

A written statement from the Ministry of Health said there are currently 624 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 86 people are in hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 20.3 per cent from last Wednesday, when 108 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 41.1 per cent from one week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,759 lives lost out of 147,856 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 78.2 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 38 per cent have received their second dose.

Vaccinations and recreation

As of Monday, Canadians coming home from abroad who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine for two weeks.

In B.C., the provincial state of emergency and public health emergency have been lifted and residents are free to move unrestricted around the province.

Residents from other provinces who have been fully vaccinated are also welcome to travel in B.C.

Fairs and festivals have been greenlit, as long as a public health safety plan is in place.

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase. Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways: