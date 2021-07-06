B.C. records 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

The B.C. government announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health said there are currently 602 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.

A total of 87 people are in hospital, with 22 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 21 per cent from last Tuesday, when 110 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 35 per cent from 34 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,759 lives lost out of 147,797 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 78.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 37 per cent have received their second dose.

There are four active outbreaks in the province: at the Rotary Manor long-term care home in Dawson Creek, Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Vaccines and travel

The province is now in the third step of its reopening plan , which depends on at least 70 per cent of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and on transmission in the community being low.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

As of Monday, Canadians coming home from abroad do not need to quarantine for two weeks if they have been fully vaccinated.