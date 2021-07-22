B.C. records 89 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day case count in a month

B.C. health officials have announced 89 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths, with the seven day rolling average of new cases up 80 per cent in the last two weeks.

The number of new cases announced Thursday is the highest since June 20.

The provincial government warned cases could increase slightly when restrictions were first lifted at the beginning of the month, but that COVID-19 vaccines were offering very good protection against the worst health outcomes.

In a written statement, the provincial Ministry of Health said there are currently 781 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 53 people are in hospital, with 15 in intensive care, up from 12 a week ago.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by about 16 per cent from last Thursday, when 63 people were in hospital with the disease.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,763 lives lost out of 148,730 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 6,118,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 2,605,052 second doses.

The province says 80 per cent of all eligible residents 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose and 57 per cent have received a second dose.

Vaccinations critical

B.C. health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone in B.C. who has not yet registered to be immunized is asked to do so now.

Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.