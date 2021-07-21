7 day average increases, as B.C. records 78 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths

B.C. health officials announced 78 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday as the seven day rolling average of new cases, now at 58, continues its slow upward creep.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 729 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C., the highest number of active cases in the last few weeks.

A total of 48 people are in hospital with the disease, the lowest hospitalization count since Sept. 10 of last year. Sixteen people are in intensive care, up from 11 a week ago.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 26.2 per cent from last Wednesday, when 65 people were in hospital with the disease.

The provincial death toll from the disease is currently 1,763 lives lost out of 148,641 confirmed cases to date.

Currently, there are two active outbreaks in the province, both in Fraser Health. One is in acute care at Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the other is in long-term care at Holyrood Manor.

So far, 6,297,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 2,552,325 second doses.

As of Wednesday, 80.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the vaccine and 55.6 per cent have received a second dose.

Cases ticking up in B.C.

The seven day rolling average of new cases has been slowly increasing over the last couple of weeks and is up about 50 per cent from its low two weeks ago.

The provincial government warned cases could increase slightly when restrictions were first lifted at the beginning of the month, but that COVID-19 vaccines were offering very good protection against the worst health outcomes.

Anyone in B.C. who has not yet registered to be immunized is asked to do so now.

Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

Wildfires in the province's Interior have forced the cancellations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Oliver and Osoyoos that were scheduled for July 20 and 21.

According to Interior Health, people with appointments are being notified of the cancellations and will be able to rebook.