B.C. records 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 652 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 60 people are in hospital, with 12 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 17.8 per cent from last Friday, when 73 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 36.8 per cent from a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,761 lives lost out of 148,331 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 79.5 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 49.9 per cent have received their second dose.

Accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinics

In an effort to get more people immunized against COVID-19 in the province, Vancouver Coastal Health is holding drop-in vaccination clinics in popular summer destinations around the city.

"It can be hard to take a break from fun in the sun to travel to a vaccination clinic," VCH said in a written release on Thursday.

A drop-in vaccination clinic will be set up at Trout Lake Park on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again from July 19 to 23 at the Shipyards District on the North Shore.

First doses will be prioritized for anyone 12 and older, and if there is capacity at the clinic, second doses will also be available for those who received their first dose at least seven weeks ago.

B.C. health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as restrictions loosen and people's activity levels increase.

Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways: