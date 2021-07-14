The B.C. government announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 639 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 65 people are in hospital, with 11 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 24 per cent from last Wednesday, when 86 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 45 per cent from 20 a week ago.

The outbreak at the Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody has been declared over. The outbreak at Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital remains active.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,760 lives lost out of 148,228 confirmed cases to date.

The province says 79.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 47.3 per cent have received a second dose.

In total, 5,872,611 doses have been administered.

Vaccination 'makes a big difference'

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase for all British Columbians.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced funding for the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre to hold weekly COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics at single room occupancy dwellings and homeless shelters for homeless or transient populations in Vancouver and New Westminster.

"Vaccines are an important tool to protect Canadians against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is a small action that makes a big difference – which is why we're helping everyone in Canada get vaccinated against COVID-19," said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu in a statement Monday.

The government has started easing some travel restrictions already for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents.

As of last week, those with two doses are able to enter Canada without undergoing quarantine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will work with provinces to ensure there is an "internationally accepted proof of vaccination" for international travel, but will leave domestic options up to the provincial governments.

Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways: