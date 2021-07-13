B.C. records 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

The B.C. government announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 639 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 66 people are in hospital, with 14 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down 24 per cent from last Tuesday, when 87 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 36 per cent, from 35 people a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,760 lives lost out of 148,187 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 79 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in the province have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 46 per cent have received their second dose.

Alternate care site not needed

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the alternate care site located at the Vancouver Convention Centre will be demobilized as the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease in the province.

According to a news release, the site was one of several established throughout B.C. in April 2020 in case there was a significant influx of patients due to the pandemic.

"I thank everyone who transformed the Vancouver Convention Centre into an alternate care site," said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

"While we are fortunate that we did not have to activate the site, your dedication meant that if our hospitals were at capacity, people in Vancouver would have had a safe place to receive health care. It's great to see the centre about to return to its original, vibrant space."

He said the site had a capacity of 271 beds and was continuously assessed by the Vancouver Coastal Health to ensure it reflected the changing health-care needs throughout the pandemic.

Visiting loved ones

After months of restrictions, British Columbians are currently in Step 3 of a four-step provincial reopening plan that aims to lift virtually all restrictions by September.

As of July 1, people are permitted to travel within Canada and host and attend indoor and outdoor personal gatherings with no limit on the number of people who can join.

Residents in B.C.'s long-term care facilities will soon be allowed to visit with friends and family members without restrictions, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Starting on July 19, visitors will no longer need to schedule their visits in advance. There will also no longer be a limit on the number of visitors each resident can have.

Social events and gatherings will also resume in long-term care homes as of next Monday. Indoor gatherings can include residents and staff, outdoor gatherings can include family and friends. Adult day programs and in-facility respite can also fully resume.

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase for all British Columbians.

Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways: