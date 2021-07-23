B.C. records 112 new cases of COVID-19 as 7-day average more than doubles

B.C. health officials have announced 112 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

Friday's numbers are the highest since June 17. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now at 73, more than double what it was a couple of weeks ago.

In a written statement, the provincial Ministry of Health said there are currently 603 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 46 people are in hospital, with 17 in intensive care, up from 12 a week ago.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down 23 per cent since last Friday, when 60 people were in hospital with the disease.

There are two active outbreaks: one in the acute care unit of Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the other in long-term care at Holyrood Manor.

The provincial death toll from the disease now stands at 1,767 lives lost. There have been 148,842 confirmed cases to date.

Vaccinations urged

So far, 6,422,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The province says 80.3 per cent of all eligible residents 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose and 58.1 per cent have received a second dose.

B.C. health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials and modelling experts maintain the province is on track to fully reopen in September, saying the majority of COVID cases are among unvaccinated people, that the increase was predicted as the province loosens restrictions on movement and social gatherings but that COVID-19 vaccines were offering very good protection against the worst health outcomes.

Anyone in B.C. who has not yet registered to be immunized is asked to do so now.

Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.