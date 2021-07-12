B.C. records 123 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days and no new deaths

On Monday B.C. health officials announced 123 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days and no more deaths.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 658 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

On Saturday, the province saw 46 new cases, there were 47 more on Sunday, and in the last 24 hours, 30 new cases were announced by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 66 people are in hospital, with 14 in intensive care.

The statement notes that the numbers of new cases, as well as the total case numbers, are provisional due to delays in processing data, and they will be verified once confirmed.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,760 lives lost out of 145,722 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 5,741,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 2,064,190 second doses.

As of Monday, 78.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose.

Vaccinations and restrictions

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase for all British Columbians.

Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is currently in the third of a four-step reopening plan that aims to lift virtually all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by September.

Residents in B.C.'s long-term care facilities will also soon be allowed to visit with friends and family members without restrictions, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Starting on July 19, visitors will no longer need to schedule their visits in advance. There will also no longer be a limit on the number of visitors each resident can have.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask.

Social events and gatherings will also resume in long-term care homes. Indoor gatherings can include residents and staff, outdoor gatherings can include family and friends. Adult day programs and in-facility respite can also fully resume.