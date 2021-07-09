B.C. records 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths
There are 73 people in hospital with the disease, 19 of whom are in intensive care
B.C. health officials announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
In a written statement, the province said there are currently 661 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.
A total of 73 people are in hospital, with 19 in intensive care.
As of Friday, 79.7 per cent of all eligible adults in B.C. and 78.6 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, 44.2 per cent of all eligible adults in B.C. and 41.3 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.
Long-term care restrictions lifting
Residents in B.C.'s long-term care facilities will soon be allowed to visit with friends and family members without restrictions, provided they are fully vaccinated.
Starting July 19, visitors will no longer need to schedule visits in advance. There will also no longer be a limit on the number of visitors each resident can have.
Visitation is being expanded because of the significant success of the province's COVID-19 immunization program, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday at a news conference.
"This is an important day, it reflects the progress we're making," Dix said.
Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase for all British Columbians.
Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways:
- Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.
- By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.
- In person at any Service B.C. location.
The province is currently in Step 3 of a four-step reopening plan that aims to lift virtually all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by September.
With files from Bridgette Watson, Brittany Roffel
