COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. break 1,000 mark for the first time

For the first time since the pandemic began, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. is more than 1,000.

B.C. health officials reported 1,048 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 138 in intensive care, as the province recorded 19 more deaths from the disease and 4,075 new cases over the past three days.

The new numbers represent an increase of 58 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 72 hours, with three fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 6.2 per cent from last Monday, when 987 people were in hospital with the disease.

Due to a data reporting change introduced Jan. 14, month-to-month hospitalization comparisons won't be available again until Feb. 14.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about seven per cent from 129 a week ago and up by 89 per cent from a month ago when 73 people were in the ICU.

Experts say hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.

As of Monday, 22 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate indicates a concerning level of community transmission.

There are currently 27,454 recorded active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,616 lives lost out of 324,615 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 58 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Langley Memorial Hospital.

Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Victoria General Hospital.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Cowichan District Hospital.

Kelowna General Hospital.

As of Monday, 89.9 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent a second dose.

From Jan. 21 to 27, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 26 per cent of cases and from Jan. 14 to 27, they accounted for 30.6 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.1 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but has been in isolation since late last week after one of his children tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau said he'll stay in quarantine and work remotely while he recovers but so far, he's feeling "fine."

"It's a big challenge that my family and I are facing but there's nothing unusual or special about it. It's a challenge to many Canadians as people around the world know all too well," Trudeau told a news conference.

Trudeau received his first two COVID-19 shots last year and, earlier this month, a booster dose at an Ottawa pharmacy.

He urged all Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted with cases of the Omicron variant at high levels in many parts of the country.