B.C. reports 38 more people in hospital with COVID-19, 2 more in the ICU and 3 additional deaths

B.C. health officials say 469 people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including 97 in intensive care, as the province reported three more deaths from the disease and 2,239 new cases on Tuesday.

The new numbers represent an increase of 38 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including two more patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 57.3 per cent from last Tuesday, when 298 people were in hospital with the disease and up about 37.1 per cent from a month ago when 342 people were in hospital.

Experts say hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 12.7 per cent from 86 a week ago and up by 11.4 per cent from a month ago when 87 people were in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 23.6 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said in the past that anything above a five per cent test- positivity rate indicates a concerning level of community transmission.

There are currently 36,087 recorded active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,449 lives lost out of 286,080 confirmed cases to date.

There is a total of 45 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, with four new outbreaks declared in the past 24 hours including a new outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Outbreaks in acute care facilities are all currently in Fraser Health. They include:

Mission Memorial Hospital

Surrey Memorial Hospital

Eagle Ridge Hospital

Royal Columbian Hospital

Abbotsford Regional Hospital

As of Tuesday, 88.8 per cent of those five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2 per cent a second dose.

From Jan. 3 to 9, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4 per cent of cases and from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, they accounted for 35.6 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 1.23 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Staffing shortages force ferry cancellations

Several B.C. Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Vancouver Island were cancelled Tuesday morning due to staffing issues.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ServiceNotice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ServiceNotice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HorseshoeBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HorseshoeBay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DepartureBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DepartureBay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QueenofCoquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QueenofCoquitlam</a> has cancelled the following sailings for today, January 11, 2022, due to a staffing issue.^ajb<br>10:40 am ex. Horseshoe Bay<br>1:00 pm ex. Departure Bay<br>3:45 pm ex. Horseshoe Bay<br>5:55 pm ex. Departure Bay —@BCFerries

On Monday, the company issued a warning that said a combination of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, a global shortage of mariners, severe weather and the flu season have the potential to disrupt ferry service over the next few months.

B.C. Ferries says it has a pool of staff in reserve and cross-trains crew members, but there will be times when the company will have to change its service.

It says no ferry schedule is expected to be suspended completely. However, routes may be operated on a modified schedule.