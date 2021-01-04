B.C. health officials update COVID-19 numbers from over the long weekend

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, its minister of health, will provide four days worth of COVID-19 data at a news conference at 3 p.m.

You can watch the livestream here or on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.

Monday's update will be the first since since Thursday, when 683 new cases and eight more deaths were announced.

As of Thursday, there were 7,803 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There were 374 people in hospital, with 76 in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 901 people have died of COVID-19.

Monday morning marked a return to school for children across B.C. For students at a Surrey high school, the return to school ended two weeks of isolation after nearly 50 cases of COVID-19 were linked to five classes at Earl Marriott Secondary just before the winter break.

More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on the province to pause in-class learning for two weeks — something several other provinces have done in a bid to lower infection rates after the holidays.