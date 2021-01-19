B.C. records 465 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths

B.C. health officials confirmed 465 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and said 12 more people had died of the disease.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the number of hospitalized patients at 329 people, 70 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 1,090 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 4,331 active cases of coronavirus in the province, with public health monitoring 6,864 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. More than 55,099 people who tested positive have recovered.

B.C. recorded no new outbreaks in health-care facilities. The outbreak at The Emerald at Elim Village, a long-term care facility in Surrey, has been declared over.

Fraser Health also confirmed that outbreaks at Maple Ridge Seniors Village and Guildford Seniors Village have been declared over.

The statement said 92,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. so far.

Dix says the province will adjust its vaccination plans in light of the news that Pfizer-BioNTech will not send any doses to Canada next week, meaning B.C. will receive about 5,800 fewer Pfizer-BioNTech doses than it had expected.

Despite the delayed shipments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he's confident the country is on track to vaccinate by September every Canadian who wants a shot.

"The COVID-19 vaccines bring hope and challenge: Hope, knowing that in a few months many people will have immunity to this virus; and challenge because of the current limited supply — in B.C., Canada and around the world," said Dix and Henry in the statement.

On Tuesday B.C. also formally extended the provincial state of emergency that has been in place since March.