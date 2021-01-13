9 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C., as 446 new cases confirmed

B.C. health officials announced 446 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the number of hospitalized patients at 368 people, 72 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 1,019 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 5,045 active cases of coronavirus in the province, the lowest since Nov. 9. Public health is monitoring 7,238 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. More than 51,144 people who tested positive have recovered.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Mount St. Joseph's Hospital.

So far, 62,294 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Henry said Monday B.C. expected to run out of its supply of Pfizer vaccine by the end of the day but anticipated a shipment later in the week. An additional shipment of Moderna vaccine is also scheduled to arrive in B.C. within days.

On Tuesday 19 more COVID-19 cases linked to the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C., were confirmed by Interior Health, bringing the total to 162 cases.

The spread of the virus in the Okanagan mountain community was first reported in mid-December, and has continued since that time. Initially, it was linked to staff members at the resort who had reportedly violated rules against social gatherings.

Vaccine doses are expected to arrive on Cowichan Tribes territory Wednesday and members over 65 will receive their first shot as soon as possible, according to the Island Health Authority.

The First Nation has seen case numbers more than triple in under a week and all residents are under a shelter-in-place order until Jan. 22.

People over 65 will be prioritized to receive the shot first.

According to Island Health, the entire population of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, also located in the mid-Island region, was recently vaccinated after experiencing a surge in cases.