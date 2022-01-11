Health officials provide update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Officials are set to provide the latest update on COVID-19 in B.C. on Tuesday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

The province said 431 people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 95 in intensive care. Officials reported 6,966 new cases on Monday, based on counts from over the weekend.

The new numbers represented an increase of 82 COVID-19 patients hospitalized over the last three days, including two more patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, were up by 44.6 per cent from last Tuesday, when 298 people were in hospital with the disease.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled compared to a month ago when 211 people were in hospital.

Experts now say hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.