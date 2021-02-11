B.C. records 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 449 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Thursday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the number of hospitalized patients at 224 people, 63 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 1,278 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 4,317 active cases of coronavirus in the province, with public health monitoring 6,869 people across B.C. who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. More than 66,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

So far, 159,887 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 15,684 of those being second doses.

Earlier Thursday, Northern Health declared an outbreak at the Brucejack Gold Mine, located 65 kilometres north of Stewart, B.C., with a total of 14 cases detected.

Officials have urged everyone in the province to stay local over the Family Day long weekend and avoid any non-essential travel.