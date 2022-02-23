44 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C. over 4 days, as hospitalizations continue to fall

B.C. health officials reported 688 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 108 in intensive care, as the province recorded 44 more deaths from the disease and 2,103 new cases over the past four days.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 45 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 96 hours, including five fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14 per cent from last Tuesday, when 787 people were in hospital with the disease and down by 34 per cent from a month ago when 924 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with the higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge last month.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by 15 per cent from 124 a week ago and down by 20 per cent from a month ago when 130 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,830 lives lost out of 345,734 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 31 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Burnaby Hospital.

Langley Memorial Hospital.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

As of Tuesday, 90.5 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 11 to 17, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.4 per cent of cases and from Feb 4 to 17, they accounted for 32 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.4 million people have received a COVID-19 booster shot to date.

COVID-19 booster not a priority for everyone

As of Feb. 14, only 58 per cent of British Columbians have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Research company Ipsos conducted an online poll for the B.C. Pharmacy Association that found that 56 per cent of survey respondents don't plan to get their boosters right away. Half of these respondents say they will get it eventually but it's not currently a priority.

The Ministry of Health says it's aware of this, but impressed the importance of a booster dose.

"Like the first two doses, getting a booster shot makes a difference in terms of community transmission and helps blunt transmission and serious consequences in our communities," the ministry said in an emailed statement to CBC News.