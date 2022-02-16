11 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C. as hospitalizations fall for 7th straight day

B.C. health officials reported 762 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 121 in intensive care, as the province recorded 11 more deaths from the disease and 750 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including three fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14.6 per cent from last Wednesday, when 893 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 6.9 per cent from a month ago when 819 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge last month.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 15 per cent from 143 a week ago but up by 22 per cent from a month ago when 99 people were in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 13.3 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall this month, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,777 lives lost out of 342,282 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 36 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities. Three outbreaks were declared over by the province on Wednesday.

There is one acute care facility outbreak at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Vancouver Island.

As of Wednesday, 90.4 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.4 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 8 to 14, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.8 per cent of cases and from Feb. 1 to 14, they accounted for 32.1 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.46 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Restrictions lifted

B.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. tonight, health officials announced Tuesday.

Indoor personal gatherings, indoor and outdoor organized gatherings and indoor seated events will be able to return to full capacity, as long as attendees wear masks and B.C. vaccine cards are used, Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a live news conference.

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs may also return to full capacity, with no table size limits. Dancing is allowed once again. The order also includes the relaxation of restrictions on fitness centres and adult sports with no capacity limits as long as masks are worn and vaccine cards are used.

Horgan says relaxation of restrictions was planned and not a response to protests:

"I want to say how proud I am of people in British Columbia for stepping up and doing what you have done to take care of each other, to follow the guidance that we have," Henry said Tuesday.

Current provincial health guidelines that call for masks, the B.C. vaccine card and rules around long-term care visitors will be reviewed over the next two months, Henry said. Guidelines for schools and child-care facilities, faith community restrictions and orders for child and youth overnight camps and industrial camps will also be reviewed.

Henry, speaking on The Early Edition Wednesday morning, said a small increase in daily COVID cases is to be expected after restrictions ease.

"It'll be a gradual transition and I hope that that will mean that we'll still have decreased numbers of cases," she said.

"There may be some increase, but you know, we'll be watching that carefully."