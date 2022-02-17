5 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C., as hospitalizations continue their downward trend

B.C. health officials reported 744 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 120 in intensive care, as the province recorded five more deaths from the disease and 782 new cases.

The new numbers represent an decrease of 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including one fewer patient in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14 per cent from last Thursday, when 867 people were in hospital with the disease and down about nine per cent from a month ago when 819 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge last month.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 13 per cent from 138 a week ago and up by 21 per cent from a month ago when 99 people were in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 13 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall this month, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,781 lives lost out of 343,064 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 32 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Burnaby Hospital.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

As of Thursday, 90.5 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.5 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 9 to 15, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.4 per cent of cases and from Feb. 2 to 15, they accounted for 31.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.5 million people have received a booster shot to date.

50% cap for spectators at school events: minister

B.C.'s education minister says capacity at school-based events will be capped at 50 per cent for spectators to provide some physical distancing because proof of vaccination will not be required.

Jennifer Whiteside says the measure is in contrast to the lifting of capacity limits starting at midnight for community-based gatherings, where COVID-19 vaccine passports must still be shown.

Whiteside says the capacity cap applies to extracurricular events, whether they are on or off school property and marks a return to the rules that were in effect last fall.

Henry has declared school-based activities an essential service, so visitors do not need to present a vaccine passport.

Interior Health sues to shut down gym

Interior Health has filed a lawsuit in hopes of shutting down a gym in West Kelowna, B.C., that has defied a number of public health orders over the past several months.

The health authority claims Iron Energy Gym has regularly broken orders around masks and vaccine passports, as well as the order to shut down completely during the Omicron wave.

"The defendants have and are continuing to willfully contravene the closure order, the public health orders and the Public Health Act," read the claim filed Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court.

The gym has not filed a response to the claim in court, but has been open on social media and in interviews about its opposition to public health orders restricting fitness facilities.

"Of course, we're going to fight this and of course, we're not backing down," owner Brian Mark said in an Instagram live posted Wednesday, after the gym was served with the lawsuit.