B.C. reports 1 fewer person in hospital with COVID-19, 5 more in the ICU and no additional deaths

B.C. health officials reported 986 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 146 in intensive care, 1,117 new cases and no additional deaths from the disease.

The new numbers represent a decrease of one COVID-19 patient hospitalized within the last 24 hours and five more patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 4.7 per cent from last Tuesday, when 1,035 people were in hospital with the disease.

Due to a data reporting change introduced Jan. 14, month-to-month hospitalization comparisons won't be available again until Feb. 14.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about five per cent from 139 a week ago and up by 56.9 per cent from a month ago when 93 people were in the ICU.

Experts say hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.

As of Tuesday, 18.4 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

There are currently 24,372 recorded active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,707 lives lost out of 335,042 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 55 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities. One outbreak was declared at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney, B.C., while three outbreaks were declared over.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Queen's Park Care Centre.

Victoria General Hospital.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Cowichan District Hospital.

As of Tuesday, 90.3 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7 per cent a second dose.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.9 per cent of cases and from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, they accounted for 31.3 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.3 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Gathering restrictions to expire next week

During a media appearance on Tuesday, Premier John Horgan was asked whether he planned to begin ending COVID-19 measures in line with provinces like Saskatchewan, which is ending its vaccine passport program next week .

Horgan said any change in restrictions will be at the discretion of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"I don't believe that an arbitrary decision by an elected official is the best way forward," the premier told reporters.

Restrictions around gathering sizes are set to expire on Feb. 16, and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is currently on track to see those eased or lifted.

He says test positivity is declining, as well as hospitalizations.

"We're seeing some signs of relenting," he told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition on Monday.

But he said officials are proceeding with caution as hundreds of people remain in hospital with the virus.

Travel abroad

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, many are considering travel outside Canada for spring break. They may, however, encounter some unexpected challenges as they try to return to Canada.

To return home, Canadians must show proof of a negative molecular test (such as a PCR test) within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the border. Due to an increase in international travel, it could be difficult to book a pre-entry test, or get the results in time to board the plane.

Those who have recovered from the virus may also face challenges — some people continue to test positive for COVID-19 up to three months after they have had it, even though they are no longer infectious.

People who recently recovered from the virus can skip the pre-entry test — but only if they show proof of a COVID-19 positive test taken between 10 and 180 days before returning to Canada. Without proof of a positive PCR test, previously infected travellers must take the pre-entry test to return home, and run the risk of testing positive.

Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada can skip the 14-day quarantine requirement, but they may not be able to avoid quarantine altogether. The federal government is doling out PCR tests to thousands of randomly selected fully vaccinated travellers upon arrival. Those selected must quarantine until they receive their test results.