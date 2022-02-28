B.C. reports 50 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19, but 22 more deaths over 3 days

B.C. health officials reported 549 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 85 in intensive care, as the province recorded 22 more deaths from the disease and 974 new cases over the weekend.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including 11 fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 20.2 per cent from last week, when 688 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 44.5 per cent from a month ago when 990 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with the higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge last month.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 21.2 per cent from 108 a week ago and down by 39.7 per cent from a month ago when 141 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,873 lives lost out of 348,305 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 28 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, with two new outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities in the Interior Health region. An outbreak at Trinity Care Centre in Penticton was declared over.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Burnaby Hospital.

Langley Memorial Hospital.

As of Monday, 90.6 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 18 to 24, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7 per cent of cases and from Feb. 11 to 24, they accounted for 32.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.58 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Relaxed travel rules

Canada is easing several travel measures on Monday for people entering the country.

For the past year, the federal government has required that travellers entering Canada show proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

Starting Monday, people can opt to instead take a rapid antigen test, which is typically cheaper (generally under $100) and more convenient, as results are available within minutes.

Today, border measures are changing. Get the latest information here: <a href="https://t.co/YtCUKeSD73">https://t.co/YtCUKeSD73</a> <a href="https://t.co/v3bucSGAe1">pic.twitter.com/v3bucSGAe1</a> —@GovCanHealth

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed on Friday that the test must be taken no more than one day before a traveller's departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

People must take the antigen test in the country they're departing from, and can only use one authorized for travellers.

The government has not eased rules for travellers who test positive while abroad.

Those travellers must wait at least 10 full days after they took their test before entering Canada. Infected Canadians won't be turned away at a land border, but may face fines of up to $5,000 for defying the rules.