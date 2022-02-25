B.C. reports 41 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19 and 9 more deaths

B.C. health officials reported 612 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 102 in intensive care, as the province recorded nine more deaths from the disease and 597 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 41 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including six fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 17.7 per cent from last Thursday, when 744 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 38 per cent from a month ago when 987 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge last month.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 15 per cent from 120 a week ago and down by 21 per cent from a month ago when 129 people were in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 9.3 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but has been falling all month, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,840 lives lost out of 346,793 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 29 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Burnaby Hospital.

Langley Memorial Hospital.

As of Thursday, 90.9 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 16 to 22, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.6 per cent of cases and from Feb. 9 to 22, they accounted for 33.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.5 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Doctor to face disciplinary hearing over misleading information

A B.C. doctor who's been touring the province and giving public speeches that include false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine is facing a hearing over professional misconduct allegations.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. has posted a notice online saying a citation has been issued for family physician Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton for "publishing statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments and public measures relating to COVID-19."

A college disciplinary panel will consider evidence that includes Hoffe's recommendation for patients to use the antiparasitic medication ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and suggesting they visit animal feed stores to buy the veterinary version of the treatment, according to the notice.

CBC News has contacted Hoffe for comment, but he has yet to reply.