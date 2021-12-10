B.C. records 341 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 341 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Thursday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 2,915 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 220 people are in hospital, with 73 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by about 23 per cent from last Thursday, when 284 people were in hospital with the disease and about 48 per cent from a month ago when 426 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 25 per cent from 97 a week ago and by about 41 per cent from last month when 124 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,378 lives lost out of 221,576 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

98 new cases in Island Health, which has 606 total active cases.

83 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 881 total active cases.

70 new cases in Interior Health, which has 576 total active cases.

61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 538 total active cases

29 new cases in Northern Health, which has 262 total active cases.

There are no new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has two total active cases.

There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Ridge Meadows Hospital in Fraser Health

St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver Coastal Health

As of Thursday, 91.4 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88 per cent a second dose and 12 per cent a third dose.

When taking into account those five and older, 85.9 per cent of people in B.C. had received a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1 per cent a second dose.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.7 per cent of cases and from Nov. 24 to Dec. 7, they accounted for 63.5 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Canada underutilizing rapid tests, experts say

Health-care professionals across the country are warning that rapid tests are not being utilized enough by the government.

Despite Ottawa having purchased 94 million tests, there are still challenges accessing them.

Some jurisdictions have reserved these tests primarily for schools and businesses.

"If you could go to your bathroom medicine cabinet, open up a test, put a small swab in your nose, and within 10 or 15 minutes know whether or not you pose a risk to others — I mean, just imagine how much easier that would be to do," said toxicologist David Juurlink.

Health Canada said while each province and territory is responsible for how they test residents, they are guided by a national approach, which is to ensure long-term care homes, schools, vulnerable communities and other sectors have access to rapid tests.