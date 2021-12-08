Hospitalizations continue to fall as B.C. records 379 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 379 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 2,874 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 224 people are in hospital, with 77 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by about 25 per cent from last Wednesday, when 301 people were in hospital with the disease and 44.9 per cent from a month ago when 407 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 21.4 per cent from 98 a week ago and by 36 per cent from last month when 121 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,369 lives lost out of 221,235 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

104 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 924 total active cases.

94 new cases in Interior Health, which has 580 total active cases.

65 new cases in Island Health, which has 595 total active cases.

64 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 497 total active cases.

49 new cases in Northern Health, which has 276 total active cases.

There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Ridge Meadows Hospital

St. Paul's Hospital

As of Wednesday, 91.4 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.3 per cent a second dose and 11 per cent a third dose.

When taking into account those five and older, 85.8 per cent of people in B.C. had received a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1 per cent a second dose.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 59 per cent of cases and from Nov. 23, they accounted for 67.5 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including over four million second doses.

Booster shots amidst omicron variant

B.C. announced four more cases of the omicron variant on Tuesday, bringing the total number of identified omicron cases in the province to five. The province also announced that booster invitations for those 65 and over will be start going out this week, while invitations for those under 65 will begin in January.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said those who are considered immunocompromised and who received a three-dose primary series of vaccine will be offered a fourth shot, to be administered six months after the third shot.

Henry said all of the new cases of the omicron variant in B.C. were "mild, asymptomatic cases." Two of the people with the variant are unvaccinated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that the delta variant is still of more concern in B.C. than the omicron variant.

"It's the delta variant that seizes upon the unvaccinated to live. It's the delta variant that seizing upon the unvaccinated to spread," said Dix.

Henry also announced on Tuesday that there would be no additional COVID-19 restrictions over the holidays.