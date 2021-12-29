B.C. reports record-breaking 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

B.C. health officials announced a record-breaking 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday and five more deaths since Dec. 24.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference that there are 16,014 active cases of people with the illness in B.C.

A total of 193 people are in hospital, including 66 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 3.2 per cent from last Wednesday, when 187 people were in hospital with the disease, and down by about 36.3 per cent from a month ago when 303 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about seven per cent from 71 a week ago and by 42.6 per cent from a month ago when 115 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 2,419.

The regional breakdown of active cases is as follows:

Vancouver Coastal Health has 5,462 total active cases.

Fraser Health has 7,192 total active cases.

Island Health has 1,363 total active cases.

Interior Health has 1,576 total active cases.

Northern Health has 431 total active cases.

In-person school start delayed by a week

Health officials announced at the news conference that the reopening of K-12 schools will be delayed a week for most students.

School staff will return on Jan. 3 or 4 as planned, with a full return to classes for students a week later on Jan. 10.

Children of essential workers and those with special needs will be able to return next week, as planned.

Enhanced measures will be coming to schools, including daily health checks for students, staggered break times to avoid crowding, and virtual-only school gatherings.

It comes after the B.C. Teachers' Federation (BCTF) said Wednesday the provincial and district officials "need to do more" if they want to keep schools open in January, as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise in the province and across Canada.

"We are in a new pandemic ... and we're in a situation where we have a very highly transmissible variant that impacts people that are even vaccinated," president Teri Mooring told CBC News.

"Without planning, there's going to be a good possibility of staff and students impacted by Omicron."

Mooring said the union is recommending the province make eight changes before reopening in January, including prioritizing booster shots for teachers and staff as well as providing N95 masks and rapid tests to all schools.