B.C. records 368 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 368 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Thursday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 3,020 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 284 people are in hospital, with 97 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 3.7 per cent from last Thursday, when 295 people were in hospital with the disease and about 36 per cent from a month ago when 445 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by 13.3 per cent from 112 a week ago and by 29 per cent from last month when 137 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,345 lives lost out of 219,180 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

101 new cases in Interior Health, which has 578 total active cases.

90 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,003 total active cases.

88 new cases in Island Health, which has 602 total active cases.

48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 485 total active cases.

40 new cases in Northern Health, which has 351 total active cases.

There is one new case among people who reside outside of Canada, the only active case among that group.

There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Ridge Meadows Hospital

St. Paul's Hospital

As of Thursday, 91.2 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9 per cent a second dose and 10 per cent a third dose.

The province says when taking into account those five and older, 85 per cent of people in B.C. had received a first shot and 81.8 per cent a second dose.

From Nov. 24 to 30, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9 per cent of cases and from Nov. 17, they accounted for 68.1 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including over 4 million second doses.

B.C. chiropractors vote against mandatory vaccine

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. resolved at its annual general meeting on Wednesday to "maintain the right to medical freedom of choice" for chiropractors. The non-binding resolution was passed with 78 per cent in favour.

The board has yet to consider the resolution passed at Wednesday's meeting, according to college registrar Michelle Da Roza.

Vaccines are expected to be made a requirement for licensing of all regulated health professionals in B.C., as promised in an order from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The health ministry says an exact date for the mandate has yet to be determined.