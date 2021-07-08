B.C. records 59 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death

B.C. health officials announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A written statement from the Ministry of Health said there are currently 649 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 74 people are in hospital, with 19 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 12.9 per cent from Monday, when 85 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 13 per cent from Monday.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,760 lives lost out of 147,915 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 78.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 40 per cent have received their second dose.

As of Monday, Canadians coming home from abroad who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine for two weeks.

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase. Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways: